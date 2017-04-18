Urbana Corporation: Real Matters Inc. Announces IPO

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Urbana Corporation ("Urbana") (TSX:URB)(TSX:URB.A)(CSE:URB)(CSE:URB.A)(CSE:URB.CN)(CSE:URB.A.CN) is pleased with the announcement by Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters") that a preliminary prospectus has been filed with the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") for Real Matters' initial public offering ("IPO").

Since 2013, Urbana has participated in five rounds of financing and invested over $12 million in Real Matters. Urbana's investment portfolio of public and private securities can be viewed on the company's website www.urbanacorp.com.

About Urbana Corporation

Urbana Corporation is a diversified investment corporation with a current focus across the financial services sector from exchanges to banks to broker dealers, investment managers and information services.

The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation through a combination of public and private investments. The mix of an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded securities with private equity investments ensures non-committed assets are productively employed as we seek out, evaluate and participate in opportunities within the non-public sphere.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field agents to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Real Matters' clients include 60 of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking information, which is information relating to possible events, conditions or results of operations which are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and which are inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Urbana believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking information contained in this press release are described in Urbana's most recently-filed MD&A and Annual Information Form. Any forward-looking information in this press release is provided as at the date of this press release, based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date of this press release. Urbana undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this press release.