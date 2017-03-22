Urbanimmersive Adds Business Development Agents in Miami and Toronto

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company")(TSX VENTURE:UI)(OTC PINK:UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform is pleased to announce that two experienced business development representative agents in the major real estate territories of Miami and Toronto joined the Company.

These business development agents will be pursuing real estate brokers, home builders, real estate promoters, and architects in those highly active markets that can benefit from the Company's full line of products and services.

Both agents will also promote the Company's Value Added Reseller (VAR) and Affiliate programs to targeted marketing agencies and real estate banners. These agents possess extensive real estate industry backgrounds and will be valuable assets in promoting the Company's solutions. The arrangement with both agents is commission-based success fees.

"Having physical presences in strategic markets reinforces our plan to promote our platform's solutions and expand the reach of our entire Company," stated Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive. "We're thrilled to have found seasoned agents that are recognized in the industry for their expertise, determination and professionalism. With these additions, we add increased sales and marketing capabilities which we believe will be instrumental in achieving our goals."

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.