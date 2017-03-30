Urbanimmersive Inc. highlights the nomination of Judith Brosseau on its board of directors and announces the Grant of Stock Options to directors, officers, consultants and employees

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) -

Urbanimmersive Inc. (TSX VENTURE:UI) announces that the Board of directors has approved the grant of 1,100,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants and employees.

Stock options have been granted to directors and officers Mr. James McDdonald, Chairman of the board and director, Mr. Daniel Robidoux, Mrs Judith Brosseau and Mr. Pierre Plamondon, directors, Mr. Ghislain Lemire, President and Chief Executive Officer and director, and Mr. Martin Thibault Interim CFO and COO of Urbanimmersive Inc. Stock options also have been granted to key consultants and employees of Urbanimmersive Inc. Each stock option was issued as of March 30, 2017 and entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.20 per common share.

Urbanimmersive would like to take this opportunity to underline the nomination of Judith Brosseau on its board of directors. Ms. Judith Brosseau acts as Chair of the Board of Directors of L'inis, The National Institute of Image and Sound. She has held the positions of Senior Vice-President, Programming, Communications and Interactive Media for Les Chaînes Télé Astral from 1998 to 2013 and of Director of Strategic Planning for Communications at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation from 1992 to 1998. Ms. Brosseau acts as an administrator of several companies (Harold Greenberg Fund, Sylvain Émard Danse, Banff World Media Festival Foundation, Y des Femmes de Montréal, Wapikoni mobile) and is a consultant.

ABOUT URBANIMMERSIVE

Based in Laval, Quebec, Canada, Urbanimmersive is a digital media corporation dedicated to the online real estate market. The Corporation provides marketing content production services and innovative technology solutions specifically designed to increase productivity and business revenues of its customers. The Corporation's customers are primarily home builders, promoters, real estate brokers, brokerage agencies and real estate portal operators.

