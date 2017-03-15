Urbanimmersive to Officially Launch Real Estate Visual Content Marketplace With Centris®

LAVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company")(TSX VENTURE:UI)(OTC PINK:UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform where clients work with trusted content creators, publishers and technologies, is pleased to announce that the full launch of its visual content marketplace (the "Marketplace") throughout the entire Centris® network which consists of over 13,000 real estate agents is scheduled for March 27, 2017.

The visual content marketplace, white labelled "Centris® Marketplace", powered by Urbanimmersive, was initially rolled out in a pre-launch version to users on the network (see press releases dated November 17, 2016, and February 1, 2017). The Visual Content Marketplace is now ready and will be officially launched on March 27, 2017, in its full and reviewed version.

Centris® Marketplace enables real estate agents to find, book and pay online trusted visual content providers. On top of being a marketplace of trusted providers, the Centris® Marketplace is also a productivity tool for real estate agents.

The Marketplace's official launch will be supported by Centris® marketing campaigns throughout its entire network and from different customer acquisition programs from Urbanimmersive.

"March 27th will mark the end of an intense 6-month pre-launch phase in order to perfect our platform and develop strategies with our partners," stated Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive. "It is happening now and this is nothing short of a watershed moment for our Company as we are ready to unleash the full power of our Marketplace."

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.