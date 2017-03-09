Urbanimmersive Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for its 3D Emulator Technologies with DEVUM

LAVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:UI) (OTC PINK:UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform where clients work with trusted content creators, publishers and technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a one-year exclusive distribution agreement with DEVUM for its 3D emulator suite of software.

Devum is a consulting firm owned and operated by M. François Hugues-Liberge in Laval, Québec. M. Hugues-Liberge, an expert in the field of immersive technologies, is also distributing in Canada one of the most renowned immersive technology, Matterport, through his sister company ImmerSolution.

The agreement provides DEVUM with the exclusive distribution rights for Urbanimmersive's 3D emulator suite of software, trademarked AVU3D, in Canada. The agreement address the industrial market which includes, but is not limited to, serious games, building information management and visual off-site inspection.

Developed and commercialized since the inception of Urbanimmersive in 2007, AVU3D emulator technology remains the most important and mature of Urbanimmersive's intellectual propriety asset portfolio. AVU3D is an image-based 3D emulator produced from 2D images. When utilized solely as an immersive environment, AVU3D technology has the following features which provide a strong competitive position relative to full 3D technologies:

Can virtualize very large environments with relatively quick production processes and no special hardware;

Use high-resolution images thus providing more visual content information;

Rapid navigation time providing 3D game sensation and download time whatever the size of the environment;

Can be used on the web or in a standalone private deployment;

Scaled to life, AVU3D is thus compatible with 3D software standards and Geographical Information System (GIS)

Until 2014, AVU3D Emulator has been Urbanimmersive's core R&D and commercialization focus with several implementations in different markets. Today, Urbanimmersive licenses its AVU3D technology to real estate photographers who subscribed to its visual content Marketplace. This licence enables real estate photographers to sell 3D emulated immersive environments at a fraction of the price of a full 3D immersive competing environment. The agreement with DEVUM aims to generate sales in the industrial market.

Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive, explained, "The strong trend for a full 3D immersive experience is largely supported by all the press for VR Headsets and opens up many opportunities for our 3D emulation technology." Mr. Lemire continued, "We are not aiming to compete with those types of 3D technologies directly, but rather our focus is to provide an alternate solution to service clients looking to virtualize large scale environments at a reasonable price. We were probably to early for the market back in 2007 when we created this 3D emulator, but today, the market seems to better understand the niche of AVU3D now that it's experiencing the limitations of a full 3D immersive environment."

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

