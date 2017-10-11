Urologists Invest in Imagin Medical Private Placement

Imagin Medical is the developer of the ultrasensitive i/Blue Imaging System that will establish a new standard of care in detecting cancers and visualizing the surgical field in minimally invasive surgery; The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - Imagin Medical, Inc. ( CSE : IME) ( OTC PINK : IMEXF) ( FRANKFURT : DPD2) (the "Company") announced on September 27 that the Company received approval from the University of Rochester for the upcoming first in-human Research Study using the i/Blue Imaging System to detect bladder cancer. The of closing of Tranche I of Imagin's recently announced and oversubscribed Private Placement further advances the Company's on-going development plan. Investors in this Private Placement include urologists Dr. Stan Swierzewski, Chief of Surgery & Director of Urology at Holyoke Medical Center in Massachusetts, and Dr. Roger Buckley, Division Head of Urology at North York General Hospital in Toronto.

Dr. Stanley J Swierzewski offered the following comments: "As a practicing urologist, I invested in Imagin because I have a duty and responsibility to advance any improvements in treatment and technology that will benefit my patients and save lives. Current technology is cumbersome and time consuming, taking a full hour of prep time as opposed to 10 minutes, making it less effective as a screening or follow-up tool. Bladder cancer patients are basically monitored for life with in-office cystoscopies which are not effective in differentiating between inflammation and cancer. To be safe, we perform surgery on many patients which often turns out to be negative. Imagin's i/Blue technology, given its potential speed and sensitivity, will help us assess the patient's condition more quickly and accurately and avoid unnecessary surgery. It will also make necessary surgery more successful, ultimately saving lives and reducing medical expenses. I'm confident that using the i/Blue system will become the standard of care. I look forward to the Research Study results and I cannot wait to use this technology in treating my bladder cancer patients."

"We're thrilled that practicing urologists see the value in our technology and are eager to use it in their practices," commented Jim Hutchens, Imagin Medical's President and CEO.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for minimally invasive surgical procedures where endoscopes are used. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer and view the surgical field. Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. The ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com

