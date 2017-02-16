U.S. Army Seeks M777 Telescope Mounts

WARREN, MI--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - The U.S. Army, on February 16, released a solicitation for 26 telescope mounts for the M777 vehicle.

In its solicitation, the U.S. Army announces its intention to hold a reverse auction as a pricing technique. Contractors must be registered in the reverse auction system to participate in the auction. Additionally, the contractor representative participating in the auction must take the online reverse auction training prior to the auction.

Go to https://dla.procurexinc.com for information about registration, online training, and other reverse auction information. E-mail dla.detroit.tacom.mbx.land-wrn-reverse-auction@mail.mil with questions about the process.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

