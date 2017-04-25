U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Awards Hillard Heintze a Delivery Order for Workplace Violence Prevention

Hillard Heintze to Develop the USCIS Workplace Violence Prevention Program

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Hillard Heintze, a privately held strategic advisory firm specializing in investigations, security risk management and law enforcement consulting services, was awarded a delivery order by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a component of the Department of Homeland Security, to advance the development of the agency's workplace violence prevention program.

The competitive award was made to Hillard Heintze through a General Services Administration Professional Services Schedule contract under Special Item Number 874-1 Integrated Consulting Services. Hillard Heintze will analyze records and policies at specific USCIS facilities, and within specific work groups, to identify which employees may be subject to potential violence, and if so, why. The firm will then conduct a worksite analysis and job hazard identification to find existing or potential hazards that may contribute to incidents of workplace violence. Hillard Heintze will also conduct surveys of agency personnel to analyze the general work environment and how employees perceive they are treated by each other, how management treats employees and how supervisors treat subordinates. The engagement will culminate with the development of comprehensive new training courses for USCIS personnel.

The delivery order was awarded on September 29, 2016 after a competitive bidding process.