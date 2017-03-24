U.S. Concrete Announces Personnel Changes

EULESS, TX--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - U.S. Concrete, Inc. ( NASDAQ : USCR) ("U.S. Concrete" or "the Company") today announced that Joseph C. Tusa, Jr., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the Company for personal reasons effective as of July 1, 2017. The Company has retained a nationally recognized executive search firm to assist the Board of Directors in identifying and retaining a new chief financial officer.

Additionally, on February 28, 2017, the Company appointed Kevin Kohutek as Chief Accounting Officer effective as of April 1, 2017. Mr. Kohutek has been employed by the Company since 2012 and has held various executive roles. Since 2015, Mr. Kohutek has served as Regional Vice President and General Manager in the Atlantic Region and prior to that held the position of Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller.

William J. Sandbrook, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am very pleased that Kevin, a seasoned U.S. Concrete veteran with significant corporate finance and operational experience, is returning to our corporate headquarters. Kevin will work closely with both me and Jody during the transition period as we seek a highly qualified replacement and as we continue to source attractive acquisitions and execute on our strategy to generate strong shareholder returns."

Mr. Sandbrook added, "On behalf of the entire U.S. Concrete team, we'd like to thank Jody for his time with us and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

The Company also announced that the Audit Committee of the Company's board of directors has appointed Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent auditors effective as of March 22, 2017.

