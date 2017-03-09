U.S. Conference of Mayors Delegation to Participate in South by Southwest

Austin, TX - March 10 - March 19

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Under the leadership of U.S. Conference of Mayors President, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, a delegation of U.S. mayors from across the country will travel to Austin, TX to participate in South by Southwest, a conference and festival featuring the convergence of original music, independent films, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth alike, SXSW® is the premier destination for discovery and continues to be the launching pad for new creative content.

Mayors maintain that cities and metro areas are the economic engines of the nation, they are where the majority of the people in this country live, and they are the homes to American creativity and innovation. Thus, while in Austin, mayors will participate in the government track and serve as panelists in several interactive discussions focused on delivering better services for their citizens, the intersection of government and technology, and how to solve local challenges and advance the quality of life for city and metropolitan area residents.

WHO: Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM President New Orleans (LA) Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Vice President + Mayors from across the country WHEN: Friday, March 10, 2017 to Sunday, March 19, 2017 WHERE: Hilton Austin Hotel | 500 E 4th St | Austin, TX 78701 | (512) 482-8000

Mayors slated to attend (subject to change):

Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, USCM President

New Orleans (LA) Mayor Mitchell J. Landrieu, USCM Vice President

Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan K. Barnett

Albuquerque (NM) Mayor Richard J. Berry

Salt Lake City (UT) Mayor Jackie Biscupski

Washington (DC) Mayor Muriel Bowser

West Sacramento (CA) Mayor Christopher L. Cabaldon

Orlando (FL) Mayor Buddy Dyer

Louisville (KY) Mayor Greg Fischer

Long Beach (CA) Mayor Robert Garcia

Santa Fe (NM) Mayor Javier Gonzales

Denver (CO) Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Akron (OH) Mayor Daniel Harrigan

Kansas City (MO) Mayor Sylvester 'Sly' James, Jr.

Philadelphia (PA) Mayor James Kenney

San Jose (CA) Mayor Sam Liccardo

Madison (WI) Mayor Paul Soglin

Phoenix (AZ) Mayor Greg Stanton

