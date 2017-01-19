U.S. Conference of Mayors/IHS Markit Release Inaugural Survey on Smart Cities

WASHINGTON, DC --(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - At its 85th Winter Meeting today, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) released a new survey, jointly developed and conducted with IHS Markit, that shows cities of all sizes are developing and implementing "smart city" projects. A copy of the report and its key findings can be found here.

Within the 54 cities responding to the survey, 335 smart city projects are currently being implemented and 459 are being planned through 2017.

Of the 335 implemented projects, 69 are taking place in large cities, 168 in mid-sized cities and 98 in small cities; of the 459 planned projects, 103 are in large cities, 225 in mid-sized cities and 131 in small cities.

The top three functional areas by number of implemented projects are: governance (86), mobility and transport (74), and physical infrastructure (59).

The top three functional areas by number of planned projects are: mobility and transport (104), governance (90), and physical infrastructure (90).

The top two priorities for US smart city projects are increasing citizen satisfaction (9.0) and improving government responsiveness (8.3).

"This survey highlights that cities across the country are implementing smart city projects to improve efficiency and increase government response to citizens," said Oklahoma City Mayor and USCM President Mick Cornett. "We think this is a movement that will continue to grow," he said.

The Survey will be conducted annually by USCM and IHS Markit, and is a project of the Conference's Council on Metro Economies and the New American City, chaired by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, and the Technology and Innovation Task Force, chaired by San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee.

"The adoption of new technologies and information systems to improve city services is the wave of the future. We think cities will be on the cutting edge of this exciting trend," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Chair of the USCM Council on Metro Economies and the New American City.

"As mayors we have a unique perspective on the challenges facing our communities and the role that technology can play in solving them," said San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Chair of USCM's Technology and Innovation Task Force. "We must continue to explore and harness the newest technologies to help make our cities smarter, safer and more efficient, and improve the quality of life for all our residents."

