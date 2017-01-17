U.S. Conference of Mayors, Wells Fargo Announce 2017 CommunityWINS Grant Program

$1 million commitment for 2017 to support neighborhood revitalization, economic development and job creation in local municipalities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and Wells Fargo today announced a call for nominations for the 2017 CommunityWINS℠ grant program, aimed at accelerating neighborhood revitalization, economic development, and job creation in municipalities across the country.

Launched in 2015, the CommunityWINS grant program includes a $3 million investment by the Wells Fargo Foundation over three years. CommunityWINS grant program is administered by The U.S. Conference of Mayors and funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation.

"We are pleased to continue this impactful program in 2017 for the third consecutive year," said Tom Cochran, U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and executive director. "The CommunityWINS program demonstrates how private and public sectors can work together to address local economic challenges and create positive change. Our organization and Wells Fargo share similar goals and commitments to help communities across the country succeed, and we look forward to teaming with additional cities and nonprofits to spur economic recovery in 2017."

Through a competitive application process, the USCM will determine eligibility and administer grant funds to eligible nonprofits in six cities to support neighborhood revitalization, economic development and job creation initiatives.

"We have experienced great success collaborating with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to help local communities succeed," said Martin Sundquist, executive director, Wells Fargo Housing Foundation. "Wells Fargo believes it is important to help people succeed financially. By joining efforts with community organizations and nonprofits, we are able to support initiatives that accelerate local economic recovery, which in turn strengthens the communities in which we live and work."

USCM member cities can nominate up to three eligible nonprofit initiatives or programs that address one of the following categories:

Neighborhood stabilization - projects designed to stimulate growth and stability while assisting in the removal of blight and the rebuilding of neighborhoods.

Economic development - projects designed to promote business development.

Job creation - projects designed to aid in local job creation or assist in job training.

Grant requirements, application details, application checklists, and the online application forms are available now at usmayors.org/communitywins. Applications must be submitted by March 17, 2017.

With the second annual CommunityWINS grant program in 2016, grants were presented to six nonprofits including Blanchet House of Hospitality (Portland, Ore.), Newton Innovation Center (Newton, Mass.), West Edge Factory Solar Training Institute (Huntington, W. Va.), Family Foundations (Jacksonville, Fla.), TechTown Foundation (Chattanooga, Tenn.), and Kinston Teens, Inc. (Kinston, N.C.).

The CommunityWINS grant program collaboration between the USCM and Wells Fargo follows a national alliance formed in 2011 to address foreclosure prevention, property disposition, homeownership promotion and community development. The three-year alliance was forged to address housing challenges through strategies developed by Wells Fargo.

About USCM

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.