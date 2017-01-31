U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) JRSS Program Chooses RedSeal for Continuous Monitoring of Cyber Network Operations

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - RedSeal (www.redseal.net), a leader in the network modeling and scoring market, announced that the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded a multi-year contract for its network modeling and risk scoring platform valued at $33.8M.

In an effort to create a highly-resilient global DoD network, DISA will use RedSeal to model and continuously monitor the infrastructure of the Joint Regional Security Stacks (JRSS), provide visibility into network segmentation and measure overall resiliency to deliver risk based situational awareness.

JRSS is a Department of Defense (DoD) program that creates a single, standardized, security architecture, which will eventually support more than 95 percent of the DoD's network. JRSS performs firewall functions, intrusion detection and prevention, enterprise management, virtual routing and forwarding (VRF), and a host of network security capabilities. By deploying JRSS, DISA centralized the security of its networks into regional architectures, moving away from the more vulnerable, locally distributed architectures that are spread across each military base, post, camp, or station.

"The JRSS stacks are located at strategic military installations around the world, creating a massive, varied and dispersed network that supports critical military services. Its resilience is a matter of international security," said Kimberly Baker, VP and GM RedSeal Public Sector. "From Fort Meade, the Joint Management Program monitors, manages and controls DoD digital operations all over the world. They need effective metrics to understand the real-time health of the global network, and RedSeal proved to be the best choice for ensuring its resilience under relentless probing and attack."

To further improve the resilience of their networks -- and as a result of this agreement -- DISA will be providing RedSeal's powerful modeling and risk scoring platform to all U.S. Army networks, USAF boundary networks, and several other COCOM networks.

"The new cyber battleground is inside the network, not at the perimeter," said Ray Rothrock, chairman and CEO of RedSeal. "DISA chose RedSeal because our platform will help them more clearly manage and measure their cyber strategies and investments. This selection by DISA underscores the value RedSeal delivers to military and federal organizations, as well as enterprises at-large. As a company, we're proud to help DISA's teams be more resilient by being better prepared to sustain critical operations and protect high-value assets."

