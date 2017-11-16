PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - The US Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is cracking down on school websites, and schools are scrambling to avoid conflicts with the OCR to ensure people with disabilities have equal access to programs, services, and activities.

The OCR was extremely active by the middle of 2016, launching over 224 investigations into web accessibility cases involving websites, distance learning, remote apps and online educational organizations, citing violations with school and university website's digital coursework, multimedia and library resources.

To assist schools in avoiding web accessibility lawsuits, the Bureau of Internet Accessibility is launching a four-part online series. This series will help schools and administrators answer complicated questions, provide the proper steps to plan with accessibility in mind, and take preventative action to identify compliance problems before they are sued. The first article in this series is titled, "How Schools Can Plan for Web Accessibility & Avoid Fines," and is available now at https://www.boia.org/blog/how-to-plan-your-schools-website-for-accessibility-avoid-fines

