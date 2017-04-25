US District Court Denies Thermi's Motions to Dismiss Viveve Patent Infringement Suit

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Viveve Medical, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ : VIVE) wholly-owned subsidiary, Viveve, Inc. ("Viveve"), a medical technology company focused on women's health, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas has denied motions to dismiss the patent infringement suit filed by Viveve against ThermiGen, LLC, ThermiAesthetics, LLC, and Dr. Red Alinsod (collectively "Defendants"). The lawsuit seeks redress for the Defendants' alleged unauthorized use of Viveve's patented technology.

The patent infringement lawsuit was filed by Viveve on October 16, 2016 and is intended to protect Viveve's significant investment in the development of its technology. In this lawsuit, Viveve is pursuing all available remedies, including an injunction to prevent the Defendants from selling or promoting products and treatment methods that infringe on U.S. Patent No. 8,961,511 entitled, "Vaginal Remodeling Device and Methods", which is held by Viveve.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's health and wellness company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System, that delivers the GENEVEVE™ treatment, incorporates cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in one 30-minute in-office session.

In the United States, the Viveve System is cleared by the FDA for general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. Consistent with approvals in many countries internationally, Viveve is currently in the process of submitting an IDE to the FDA to conduct a pivotal study on use of the device in the United States for improvement in sexual function. For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

