TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Spectral Medical Inc. ("Spectral" or the "Company") (TSX:EDT), a Phase III company developing the first treatment for patients with endotoxemic septic shock using a medical device, today announced that it has received approval of the third module of its rolling PMA submission from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA) for Toraymyxin™. The third PMA module details the device description and principles of operation and all manufacturing processes, including risk management and quality system integration.

"We are very encouraged with the FDA's response and approval of the third module. This follows our announcement on February 23, 2017, that we plan to file our fourth and final module containing clinical data early in the second quarter of this year," stated Dr. Paul Walker, President and CEO of Spectral. "The acceptance of the third PMA module by the FDA is another step forward on our regulatory pathway."

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ ("PMX"). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 150,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 350,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year. Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information please visit www.spectraldx.com.

