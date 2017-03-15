US Federal Contractor Registration's Federal Bid Trainer John Wayne to Speak at International Glove Association Symposium

Will Cover How to Become and Succeed as a Government Contractor

ST. PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - John Wayne, II -- federal bid trainer at US Federal Contractor Registration -- will appear at the 2017 International Glove Association 2017 Glove Symposium, which runs from March 19 through March 21.

During his 90-minute session, Wayne will review how to become registered to work with the federal government as a contractor and how to succeed as a government contractor. He also will cover searching for and responding to solicitations and the overall bid process.

"Becoming a registered federal contractor, and then succeeding as a contractor, is not as simple as it may sound, and definitely not something I recommend business owners -- especially new business owners -- do on their own," said Wayne. "With six years of experience under my belt, and after working with thousands of contractors get started and ultimately receive contractors, I'm uniquely positioned to give the kind of advice and suggestions that can best position a business to succeed."

US Federal Contractor Registration President Eric Knellinger separately added that Wayne's ability to break down complex topics into simple, easy-to-understand steps and processes is but one of his strengths.

"John has a way of instantly understanding what a person needs and wants to know, even if the person isn't able to express it very well," said Knellinger. "I'm always referring our clients to work one-on-one with John or in a group training setting. The information he has, most of which is grounded in actual situations and not just theoretical possibilities, can make the difference in some cases between success and failure."

"We decided to incorporate a session on government contracting into our Symposium because our members told us they are interested in the possibility of working as government contractors," said Patricia Brudge, International Glove Association Executive Director. "Not only has John Wayne been very accommodating with us and is sure to bring us much-needed and valuable information, but I feel like he will help our members learn how to get their names out there with the government and better understand the process."

Wayne presents on government contracting on Tuesday, March 21, the final day of the Symposium. Other scheduled presentations cover glove education and impact protection, marketing techniques, and Arc Flash.

The International Glove Association strives to improve the manufacturing and distribution of hand protection; study, clarify, and recommend government action to help promote proper glove selection and use; and support the interests of glove manufacturers and distributors.

US Federal Contractor Registration is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. It completes a company's initial System for Award Management (SAM) Registration, and also submits information about the business and its available services and/or products to procurement officers and government buyers. US Federal Contractor Registration also completes SAM Registration renewals, enrolls clients in its Simplified Acquisition Program, offers bid training, and completes registrations for businesses that qualify for specific set-asides, including 8(a), small business, HUBZone, veteran-owned, and women-owned.

A platinum D&B-rated company, US Federal Contractor Registration has helped more than 65,000 federal contractors, nonprofits, state and local agencies, and even for the U.S. government complete SAM Registrations.

Wayne has previously spoken at the National Black Chamber of Commerce's annual conference. He is available to speak anywhere in the country. To talk more with Wayne about his availability and areas of expertise and experience, and to book him to appear at an event, call him directly at 727-800-3012, or at 877-252-2700, ext. 747.