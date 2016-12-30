U.S. Fish & Wildlife Seeks Haul Tank for Brimley Hatchery

BRIMLEY, MI--(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) - The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service released on Friday, December 30, 2016 a solicitation to acquire a 1,396-gallon haul tank. Contractors interested in this opportunity must be able to fabricate, supply, deliver, and mount/install the tank at the Pendills Creek National Fish Hatchery in Brimley, MI.

The contractor also must furnish all labor, equipment, permits, and materials necessary to provide and install the tank.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service indicates that this opportunity is a 100 percent Small Business Set Aside for small business concerns. The North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code is 332420, with a corresponding size standard of 500 employees.

All interested contractors must disclose their size standard when responding to the solicitation, to be considered. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service intends to issue award using a fixed priced purchase order, and it plans to base its award on several factors, including lowest technically acceptable price and past performance of like item.

Responses must be sent to Becky Clearwater at U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Region 3, 5600 American Blvd. West Suite, Bloomington, MN 55437 by no later than January 10, 2017.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

