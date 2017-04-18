U.S. Forest Service Selects AECOM to Evaluate Midas Gold's Proposed Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Complements its Project Leadership Team with Recent Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Midas Gold Corp. (TSX: MAX) ( OTCQX : MDRPF)today announced that the United States Forest Service ("U.S. Forest Service") has selected AECOM to assist the agency in evaluating Midas Gold's proposed Stibnite Gold Project. In addition, Midas Gold announced its recent appointments of Alan Haslam as Director of Permitting and Mckinsey Lyon as Director of Public Affairs, complementing its leadership team with additional permitting and public relations expertise.

"The selection of AECOM as contractor to the U.S. Forest Service and recent senior management appointments represent continuing progress in the advancement of the Stibnite Gold Project following the filing of Midas Gold's Plan of Restoration and Operations," said Stephen Quin, President & CEO of Midas Gold Corp. "Our expanded management team looks forward to working with AECOM in advancing the review of the project, which envisions restoration of a brownfields site in conjunction with the redevelopment of a modern mining operation that is protective of the environment and provides economic and employment benefits to Valley County, Idaho and the United States of America."

About AECOM

AECOM, a fully integrated global infrastructure firm with staff in Boise and McCall, Idaho, will work directly under the supervision of the U.S. Forest Service to assist with the regulatory review process for the Stibnite Gold Project. This partnership, as outlined in a Memorandum of Agreement ("MOA") between the U.S. Forest Service and Midas Gold Idaho, Inc., is intended to lower the cost of the review process to the public and ensure an efficient and timely review. AECOM was chosen by the U.S. Forest Service after reviewing proposals from several qualified candidates.

"Midas Gold is pleased that the U.S. Forest Service selected a partner with world-class expertise, broad experience and the robust capabilities to assist with the Stibnite Gold Project review so that it is undertaken in a comprehensive, thorough and timely manner, and incorporates community and stakeholder input," said Laurel Sayer, President & CEO of Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. "We are encouraged by the experience, innovative approach, and qualifications AECOM brings to the table."

AECOM brings an Idaho-led team of experts in the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") process and specialists who are experienced in stream restoration, fisheries, biological, physical and social resources. The AECOM team also includes Watson Environmental, Ecosystem Sciences, and ERM as subcontractors for various specialized aspects of the review process for the project.

As a contractor to the U.S. Forest Service, AECOM will assist the agency in the technical review of the Stibnite Gold Project and will aid the U.S. Forest Service so that NEPA procedures and reviews are adhered to and the process is timely and transparent. With AECOM on board as its contractor, the U.S. Forest Service will commence preparing the Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") for the Stibnite Gold Project, which is a requirement under NEPA. The next step is for the U.S. Forest Service to publish a Notice of Intent in the Federal Register, signaling the agency's intent to prepare the EIS and initiating a 30-day scoping period.

Additions to Midas Gold Leadership Team

Alan Haslam joined Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. as Director of Permitting and is leading the permitting effort for the Stibnite Gold Project. Mr. Haslam was previously Director of Mining for Agrium U.S. Inc. where he permitted several operations, including the open pit Rasmussen Valley Mine, which received a final Record of Decision in January 2017. Mr. Haslam has more than 28 years of regulatory, permitting and operational experience with mines and projects in the US and Canada.

Mckinsey Lyon joined Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. as Director of Public Affairs. Ms. Lyon, most recently a partner at Gallatin Public Affairs, brings with her significant experience in building public support for mining and other large-scale projects in Idaho. Through Gallatin, Ms. Lyon has been involved with Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project for the past five years, assisting with developing community and government relations.

"Achieving the timeline announced by the U.S. Forest Service for the Stibnite Gold Project requires a dedicated team focused on ensuring that a detailed and comprehensive review is completed in a timely manner," said Stephen Quin, President & CEO of Midas Gold Corp. "Mr. Haslam brings proven ability to navigate the federal and Idaho regulatory processes, while Ms. Lyon brings a deep understanding of Idaho politics, extensive experience in community engagement, and a record of success on similar projects. These additions complement our already experienced and knowledgeable leadership team at Midas Gold that has been successfully advancing the project over the past several years."

Stibnite Gold Project Background

In September of 2016, Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. submitted its Plan of Reclamation and Operations ("PRO") for the restoration, re-development and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Valley County, Idaho. The PRO was deemed administratively complete by the U.S. Forest Service in December 2016.

A detailed presentation on the PRO can be found at www.midasgoldcorp.com. Details of previous news releases and technical studies can be found filed under Midas Gold's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or at www.midasgoldcorp.com.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries are focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and development of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by its Stibnite Gold Project.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action including actions to be taken by the U.S. Forest Service, the State of Idaho and other government agencies and regulatory bodies. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "confirm" or "does not anticipate", "believes", "contemplates", "recommends" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" "be achieved". In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Midas Gold has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current objectives concerning the Stibnite Gold Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that the formal review process under the NEPA (including a joint review process involving the U.S. Forest Services, the State of Idaho and other agencies and regulatory bodies) as well as the public comment period, scoping process and EIS will proceed in a timely manner and as expected; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Midas Gold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, changes in laws and regulations and changes in the application of standards pursuant to existing laws and regulations which may result in unforeseen results in the review process under the NEPA; uncertainty surrounding input to be received pursuant to the scoping process including but not limited to the public comment period; risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays in the review process including availability of personnel from the US Forest Services, State of Idaho and other agencies and regulatory bodies; as well as those factors discussed in Midas Gold's public disclosure record. Although Midas Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Midas Gold and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Midas Gold does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.