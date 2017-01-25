Grand Prize Design to Be Sold at Pier 1 Imports During the 2017 Holiday Season

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - The U.S. Fund for UNICEF announced today the winners of the annual Pier 1 Imports/UNICEF Greeting Card Contest. The contest theme was "Peace, Love and Joy." Aimee, age 13, from Texas, is this year's Grand Prize Award winner for her artwork, which will be reproduced as an official UNICEF greeting card, and sold exclusively at Pier 1 Imports stores across the country and on Pier1.com during the 2017 holiday season. Additionally, Aimee will receive a $5,000 scholarship and her school will also receive $500 for art supplies. The U.S. Fan's Choice Award was presented to Jackson, age 13, from Ohio. As the U.S. Fan's Choice winner, Jackson will receive $500 for art supplies.

"The annual Pier 1 Imports/UNICEF Greeting Card Contest offers kids in the U.S. an opportunity to take action and use their creativity to help other kids around the world," said Caryl M. Stern, President and CEO of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. "We congratulate this year's winners for their inspired illustrations of the universal messages of peace, love and joy, and we thank Pier 1 Imports for their longstanding support of UNICEF's critical work in 190 countries and territories around the world to put children first."

Aimee's Grand Prize-winning artwork depicts a home with a glowing heart at its center, and above it hangs "peace," "love" and "joy" ornaments. Her inspiration is the love that exists at home when families are together after a long day. That love then spreads peace, love and joy out into the world.

Jackson's Fan's Choice-winning design shows a tiger and a zebra, animals that normally might not get along, embracing next to a Christmas tree. Peace, love and joy are featured on Christmas ornaments in the snow.

During the 2017 holiday season, one hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of all UNICEF cards sold at U.S. Pier 1 Imports stores and on Pier1.com will again go to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support UNICEF's work providing lifesaving medicines, vaccines, nutrition, education, clean water and sanitation, and emergency relief to vulnerable children around the world.

* The U.S. Fan's Choice winner was determined by visitors to the Pier 1 Imports website, pier1.com, who were given the opportunity to vote for their favorite design out of 10 semi-finalists.

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. The U.S. Fund for UNICEF supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

Pier 1 Imports Partnership

Pier 1 Imports started selling UNICEF greeting cards in 1985 and began the greeting card contest in 1992 as a way to help raise awareness among U.S. school children about UNICEF's lifesaving work for children around the world. The contest has inspired kids from coast to coast to use their creative talents in a meaningful way. Pier 1 Imports' long-standing partnership has raised more than $45 million for UNICEF in the U.S. and Canada.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports is the original global importer of home décor and furniture. Information about the company is available on www.pier1.com.

The following files are available for download: