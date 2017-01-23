U.S. Geological Survey Arkansas Water Science Center Seeks Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - The U.S. Geological Survey Arkansas Water Science Center on Monday, January 23, released a sources sought notice looking for a contractor to provide an Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler that can measure river discharge and collect multi-beam bathymetric data. The profiler also must include an RTK GPS system, sound velocity sensor, compatible software, and trimaran-style vessel ready-made to fit ADCP unit for field deployment.

The U.S. Geological Survey Arkansas Water Science Center invites all contractors interested in and capable of providing this equipment to respond by no later than January 26, 2017 with the following information:

Capability statement outlining corporate expertise and technical qualifications

Small business status (e.g., 8(a), HUBZone, SDVOSB, etc.)

Information supporting claim that contractor can provide the required equipment

Contractors must e-mail responses to Jenna Valliere at jvalliere@usgs.gov.

To receive the contract, contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

