US, Germany, and UK Among Most Common First Wave Markets in Launch Sequencing

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Trends in pharmaceutical launch sequencing show the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom among top first major wave markets, according to a recent study published by marketing research firm Cutting Edge Information.

The study, Managing Market Access Launch Activities: Benchmarking Product Commercialization and Cross-Functional Coordination, found that 84% of surveyed companies launch in the US first. Additionally, surveyed executives' launch sequencing preferences revealed that among European countries, Germany and the UK are considered major first wave launch countries (63% and 61%, respectively).

Research also found that Latin American markets are primarily second and third wave launch targets, although large markets, such as Brazil and Mexico, are considered first wave markets for specific product types. The study's data show that France (68%), Italy (62%), and Spain (68%) are more likely to be a part of second wave launches.

"The overall nature of how drug manufacturers approach launch activities can yield major changes in later-wave countries, where companies can see significant gains," said Adam Bianchi, senior director of research at Cutting Edge Information. "In the Asia/Pacific region, for instance, launches in larger economies, such as India and Russia, are spread across multiple waves with many organizations choosing third waves or later."

The pharmaceutical launch sequencing process depends heavily on the commercial team's strategic approach and on the resources available for investing in a comprehensive launch sequencing plan. There are two popular approaches to developing a launch sequence, according to the research data:

The first approach is a heavily invested, fully engaged process for each product that requires extensive cross-functional cooperation and detailed planning.

The second approach is much more hands-off and follows a broad template that focuses on broad market categories rather than specific marginal gains.

Managing Market Access Launch Activities: Benchmarking Product Commercialization and Cross-Functional Coordination, available at https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product/managing-market-access-launch-activities/, analyzes pharmaceutical market access teams before and during the crucial launch window. The analysis includes key market access activity metrics, such as spending, staffing, and internal coordination leading up to product launch. Report highlights include:

Benchmarks on global launch sequencing.

Spending by function before, during, and after launch.

Data showing number of managed market account managers during the launch window.

Trends in health economics delivery channels to external stakeholders.

