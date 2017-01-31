U.S. Global Investors Announces Quarterly Results Webcast

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GROW) will host a webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the company's results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Financial data for the quarter will be released prior to the webcast.

Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer; Susan McGee, president and general counsel; and Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer, will participate in the webcast.

Click here to register for the quarterly results webcast or visit www.usfunds.com for more information.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 40 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, the U.S. Global Jets ETF and other international clients.