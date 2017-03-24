U.S. Global Investors' Gold Fund Earns Lipper Fund Award

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce positive recognition for its gold-oriented fund by Lipper. The U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund (USERX) is the winner of two Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards for 2017, in the Precious Metals Equity Funds category for the three- and five-year periods.

The Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer, accepted the honors during an awards ceremony in New York on Thursday, March 23.

"We're very pleased and honored that our gold fund is recognized by Lipper," says Holmes. "Our mission at U.S. Global Investors is to provide robust financial products that meet investors' needs, and this recognition certainly helps us make that case. I always recommend a 10 percent weighting in gold, with 5 percent of that in gold equities. The Gold and Precious Metals Fund, I believe, is an excellent way for investors to get exposure to quality gold mining companies."

In January, the Gold and Precious Metals Fund was also awarded a 5-Star Overall Rating by respected investment ranking and analysis firm Morningstar, as of December 31, 2016. The fund was rated among 71 Equity Precious Metals funds, based on risk adjusted returns. USERX is the first no-load gold fund in the U.S., focusing primarily on producers, companies currently pulling gold or other precious minerals out of the ground.

Frank Holmes and Ralph Aldis co-manage the Gold and Precious Metals Fund as well as the World Precious Minerals Fund (UNWPX), which gives investors greater exposure to junior and intermediate mining companies for added growth potential. Holmes and Aldis were honored with the Mining Journal's Best Americas Based Fund Manager award for 2016.

Holmes comments, "Gold responded well to the most recent interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve on March 15. After the announcement, gold promptly rose more than $20 an ounce, a sign that investors see current monetary policy as dovish. This is good for gold prices going forward, especially with geopolitical uncertainty rising both here in the U.S. and abroad."

Readers can learn more about U.S. Global Investors Funds by visiting the company's website, www.usfunds.com.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 40 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, the U.S. Global Jets ETF and other international clients.

Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a fund prospectus by visiting www.usfunds.com or by calling 1-800-US-FUNDS (1-800-873-8637). Read it carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Morningstar ratings for the Gold and Precious Metals Fund (USERX), in the Equity Precious Metals fund category: USERX was rated 5 Stars Overall out of 71 funds, 5 Stars out of 71 funds for the three-year period, 5 Stars out of 64 funds for the five-year period, and 4 Stars out of 46 funds for the 10-year period, as of December 31, 2016.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

Gold, precious metals, and precious minerals funds may be susceptible to adverse economic, political or regulatory developments due to concentrating in a single theme. The prices of gold, precious metals, and precious minerals are subject to substantial price fluctuations over short periods of time and may be affected by unpredicted international monetary and political policies. We suggest investing no more than 5% to 10% of your portfolio in these sectors.

Lipper named the Gold and Precious Metals Fund the Best Precious Metals Equity Fund, out of 62 funds, for the three-year period ending 12/31/2016. The fund was also recognized as Best Precious Metals Equity Fund, out of 58 funds, for the five-year period ending 12/31/2016. The award was earned for the fund's consistent performance over the three-year and five-year periods ending 12/31/16. The award selection process began with Lipper calculating a Consistent Return score for each fund for the three-year and five-year time periods as of 12/31/16. Consistent Return is a quantitative metric that incorporates two characteristics: risk-adjusted return, and the strength of the fund's performance trend. The top-scoring Consistent Return fund within each classification received the awards.

Although Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Lipper. Users acknowledge that they have not relied upon any warranty, condition, guarantee, or representation made by Lipper. Any use of the data for analyzing, managing, or trading financial instruments is at the user's own risk. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

The Mining Journal's Best Americas Based Fund Manager award is among the publication's annual Outstanding Achievement Awards and was decided based on metrics provided by Morningstar. The Mining Journal, based in London, is a leading publication for the global mining industry.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.