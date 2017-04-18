U.S. Government Grants Subsentio Export License for Cloud-Based Virtual Lawful Intercept

First License Approval Paves the Way for Broad International Expansion

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Subsentio, the CALEA Compliance Company®, today announced that it has received U.S. government approval to provide Subsentio cloud-based virtual services to a client in Europe.

Subsentio's authorization by the U.S. government supports the company's strategy of international expansion, offering foreign communications service providers (CSPs) legal compliance solutions that meet technical standards of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). ETSI standards are used by CSPs in Europe and other nations.

"Satisfying strict U.S. government rules for approval to export sensitive electronic surveillance technology is a major achievement," said Steve Bock, Subsentio President and CEO. "By authorizing Subsentio to provide our solutions to an international destination, the U.S. government demonstrates its confidence in Subsentio to uphold the highest standards of national security and public safety."

Already recognized as the market leader in Trusted Third Party legal compliance solutions in the United States, Subsentio is building on the company's first U.S. government export license approval to seek subsequent licenses for delivering cloud-based virtual lawful intercept to communications service providers worldwide.

About Subsentio

Subsentio, the CALEA Compliance Company®, provides total solutions for records production and compliance with surveillance laws including the Communications Assistance for Law Enforcement Act. Subsentio's CALEA Compliance Bureau model is unique in the industry, providing all components essential to compliance with the law, including outstanding technology, legal expertise, and direct experience in law enforcement. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado and Chantilly, Virginia. www.subsentio.com