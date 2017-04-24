U.S. Government Seeks Maintenance Services

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - The Department of the Air Force, U.S. Air Force Europe, released on Monday, April 24 a solicitation for facility maintenance services at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, RAF Ely, and RAF Feltwell in the United Kingdom.

The contractor who receives the contract must provide all management, personnel, supplies, equipment, tools, material, transportation, and labor necessary to provide all cleaning, interior painting, and carpet/ flooring renewal and repair services.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

