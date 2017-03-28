U.S. Government Seeks Office Space and Parking in Columbus, OH

COLUMBUS, OH--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on Tuesday, March 28, released a presolicitation notice indicating plans to lease approximately 24,479 to 25,703 ANSI/BOMA occupiable square feet of office and related space, and four reserved structured parking spaces for government vehicles.

The government intends the lease to be for a 15-year, 10-year firm term, and reserves the right to install a satellite dish and/or vertical antenna on the building's roof. The government will not consider space locating within a base (100-year) flood plain or wetland, unless it determines the space to be the only practicable alternative.

Space must conform to GSA requirements for fire and life safety, shall be ABAAS compliant and asbestos abated, and must be located within the following delineated area of Columbus:

North: I-670

South: I-70 / I-71

East: I-71

West: Scioto River

The contractor who receives the contract must provide all services, supplies, utilities, partitioning, and tenant alterations.

The GSA encourages buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places or potentially eligible for the National Register within a Historic District to submit an offer.

Contractors submitting expressions of interest must include the following information:

Building name and address

One eight-inch scale drawing of space offered

Square footage offered

Method of measurement used to determine rentable square feet

Name, address, and telephone number of individual to be contacted

Evidence of authority to represent owner

Responses are due by no later than April 25 and can be mailed to the GSA, Attn: Lease Contracting Officer Kovas Palubinskas, 230 S. Dearborn Street, Suite 3300, Chicago, IL 60604, or e-mailed to kovas.palubinskas@gsa.gov.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

