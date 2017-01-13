U.S. Mayors Talk Immigration During Presidential Inaugural Week

Wednesday, January 18th | Capital Hilton Hotel | Washington, D.C. More Than 300 Mayors Slated to Attend The United States Conference of Mayors 85th Winter Meeting

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) will discuss immigration policy on Wednesday, January 18th at a joint meeting of the organization's Latino Alliance, Immigration Reform Task Force, and Mayors and Police Chiefs Task Force during the Conference's Winter Meeting at the Capital Hilton on the eve of the Trump Presidential Inaugural.

Los Angeles (CA) Mayor Eric Garcetti, who Chairs the Conference's Latino Alliance, will lead an interactive discussion with Providence (RI) Mayor Jorge Elorza and Anaheim (CA) Mayor Tom Tait, Co-Chairs of the Conference's Immigration Reform Task Force, and Seattle (WA) Mayor Ed Murray, who Chairs the Mayors and Police Chiefs Task Force, and Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole. This session will bring mayors together from 5pm to 6pm ET in the hotel's Presidential Ballroom.

Under the leadership of Conference President Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, more than 300 mayors will engage next week with Administration officials, Congressional members and business leaders to ensure the economic health of America's cities, where more than 85% of people in the United States live. Several Trump cabinet nominees, including Vice President Elect Mike Pence, were invited to speak at the meeting, which runs from Tuesday, January 17 to Thursday, January 19.

Press Guidance: Press MUST register to attend the meeting at -- http://usmayors.org/85thWinterMeeting/press_registration.asp. On-site registration will also be available with current press credentials at the Capital Hilton in the New York Room (2nd Flr). A draft AGENDA and list of PREREGISTERED MAYORS are available at www.usmayors.org. All business/daytime sessions are OPEN to the press unless otherwise indicated. ALL EVENING EVENTS ARE CLOSED.

WHO:

Los Angeles, CA Mayor Eric Garcetti, USCM Latino Alliance Chair

Providence, RI Mayor Jorge Elorza, USCM Immigration Task Force Co-Chair

Anaheim, CA Mayor Tom Tait, USCM Immigration Task Force Co-Chair

Seattle, WA Mayor Ed Murray, USCM Mayors and Police Chiefs Task Force Chair

Tom Cochran, USCM CEO & Executive Director

WHAT:

USCM PLENARY SESSION ON IMMIGRATION POLICY

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 18th | 5pm-6pm ET

WHERE:

Presidential Ballroom | Capital Hilton | 1001 16th St, NW | Wash., D.C. | 202-393-1000

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors. USCM is proud to announce that Ford Motor Company is the title sponsor for the Winter Meeting.