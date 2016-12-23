U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region Could See Almost $30 Billion in 2017 Project Construction Starts, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Dec 23, 2016) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- As with many other regions in the U.S., natural gas-related projects are driving much of the currently projected growth in the Mid-Atlantic region for next year, both in power generation and transmission. Industrial Info is tracking $29.59 billion in active projects set to begin construction in the Mid-Atlantic region in 2017, more than 70% of which can be found in four industries: Power Generation, Industrial Manufacturing, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Pulp, Paper & Wood.

