U.S. Mission Curacao Local Guard Services Sought

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - The Department to State, Office of Acquisitions, amended on Tuesday, January 3 a previously released sources sought notice to determine the degree of interest and capability by small businesses in providing local guard services at the U.S. Mission Curacao.

The local guard service protects U.S. personnel, facilities, and equipment from damage or loss due to violent attack and theft; prevents unauthorized access; protects life; maintains order; deters criminal and terrorist attacks against employees, dependents, and property; and prevents damage to all U.S. assets.

The NAICS code for these services is 561612.

Contractors interested in and capable of providing local guard services at the U.S. Mission Curacao must submit a capabilities statement that includes examples of previous and/or current guard security contracts or experience closely related thereto as well as the following capabilities:

Current licenses, work authorizations in compliance with host country law required for the execution of work, including firearms permits and licenses. Licenses must be in the name of the U.S. small business.

Knowledge of and compliance with host country labor law which may require bonuses, specific minimum wage levels, premium pay for holidays, payments for social security, pensions, severance pay, sick or health benefits, childcare or any other benefit

Knowledge of and compliance with host country tax law

Ability to provide all types of insurance coverage required by host country in performance of services, such as automobile liability, comprehensive general liability, worker's compensation, employer's liability, etc.

Furnishing, operating, and maintaining a radio network, including acquiring all licenses and permits that may be required for frequencies and the operation of all communications equipment

Familiarity or experience with associated security equipment such as Guard Electronic Monitoring System (GEMS), Central Alarm Monitoring systems (CAMS), closed-circuit television systems, x-ray and explosive detection equipment

Furnishing guard force equipment such as uniforms, vehicles, and weapons

Ability to overcome language barriers

Capability of instructing, providing, and qualifying personnel in the use of firearms, as well as X-ray equipment and radio equipment, including obtaining the access to a firearm training facility

Ability to maintain a guard staff on a 24 hour 7 day a week basis with the ability to immediately backfill vacant positions due to resignations, rotations and illnesses due to a variety of reasons such as flu and food poisoning

Capability of dealing with organized actions by direct labor personnel such as strikes (anticipated and unanticipated) and labor unrest (work slowdowns and/or organized failure of employees to report for shift changes)

Ability to hire and train, including English language training and weapons training, if required, a guard staff consisting of host country nationals

Ability to provide trained equipment technicians for all vehicles, radios and weapons required in the performance of the contract

Ability to train a sizeable workforce to adapt quickly to unfamiliar laws and customs as well as the ability of company officials to gain quickly information regarding the laws and customs needed to maintain and equip such a workforce

Experience or capability of getting contractor-furnished equipment and goods through customs and/or similar governmental agencies of the host country

Understanding import and export regulations

Understanding and familiarity of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and International Traffic in Arms Regulation (ITAR) and the capability of complying with both by the performance date of any contract awarded requiring the execution of this Statute (22 U.S.C. 2778-2780)

Managing smooth contract transition efforts.

Ability to safely keep and track Government-Furnished Property

Ability to screen personnel to meet suitability requirements for guard force positions

Strong skill in instant, situational decision-making, e.g., response to threats

Organized billing and invoicing procedures

Contractors must submit all required information by e-mail to David Bodner at GuilloryYR@state.gov by no later than 11:59 a.m. ET on January 5, 2017.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

To learn more about our AFPDS, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.