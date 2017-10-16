US Nuclear Corp. - First Shipment of Tritium Monitors for U.S. Air Force

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - US Nuclear Corp. ( OTC PINK : UCLE) is preparing to make the first partial shipment of portable tritium air monitors to be used by the U.S. Air Force. The first shipment will consist of (10) units, and is scheduled to be delivered by October 31, 2017. The total contract of $722,500 is for (100) units total, and additional partial shipments of (15) units have been scheduled every month until the quota is met next March, 2018.

"We are very eager and excited to make our first shipment of tritium monitors for the USAF," remarked Robert Goldstein, President and CEO of US Nuclear Corp. "This order represents a sizeable quantity for us, but we were able to smoothly accommodate the large quantity due to our organized quality management system. We successfully allocated our production schedule so that we can steadily produce 15 units to be shipped every month, while simultaneously completing all other current jobs on the backlog. The prepaid partial shipments every month will continue to produce a steady stream of cashflow for a strong finish in 2017."

US Nuclear Corp.'s portable tritium in air monitors are also used by other government agencies such as the US Army, US Navy, French Navy, NASA, NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), and (IAEA) International Atomic Energy Agency.