US Nuclear Corp and Nucsafe Inc Announce Strategic Cooperation and Marketing Alliance Agreement

November 02, 2017 08:30 ET
US Nuclear Corp Secures Manufacturing Resources With Its Eye Towards Large Government Contracts
LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - US Nuclear Corp (OTC PINK: UCLE) and Nucsafe Inc announce the formation of a powerful alliance between the two complimentary companies. Robert Goldstein, president/CEO of US Nuclear Corp, and Lester Sideroplous, president/COO of Nucsafe, signed the strategic cooperation and marketing alliance agreement that was made effective as of September 20, 2017.
The goal of this alliance will be to strategically assist each other in promoting, building, selling, and servicing radiation detection equipment in the USA and around the world. Benefits of this cooperation include:
Nucsafe Brief Company Profile:
Since 1999, Nucsafe has been focused on nuclear security markets including border, port security, mobile and aerial monitoring and specialized portable applications. Nucsafe manufactures radiation measurement systems for the nuclear safeguards industry, law enforcement and federal agencies tasked with providing nuclear safety and protecting public security. The company has grown to more than 60 employees in the last 6 years including technical and professional staff with decades of experience in commercial nuclear instrumentation and gamma spectroscopy. ISO certification is in place and both facilities. Proven production capacity of 30 systems per month and a current manufacturing capacity to produce 100 systems per month.
CONTACT:US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE)Robert I. Goldstein
President, CEO, and Chairman
Ph: (818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.comwww.usnuclearcorp.comNucsafe IncLester Sideroplous
President, COO
Ph: (865) 220 5050
Email: lsidero@nucsafe.comwww.nucsafe.com
