US Nuclear Corp and Nucsafe Inc Announce Strategic Cooperation and Marketing Alliance Agreement

US Nuclear Corp Secures Manufacturing Resources With Its Eye Towards Large Government Contracts

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - US Nuclear Corp ( OTC PINK : UCLE) and Nucsafe Inc announce the formation of a powerful alliance between the two complimentary companies. Robert Goldstein, president/CEO of US Nuclear Corp, and Lester Sideroplous, president/COO of Nucsafe, signed the strategic cooperation and marketing alliance agreement that was made effective as of September 20, 2017.

The goal of this alliance will be to strategically assist each other in promoting, building, selling, and servicing radiation detection equipment in the USA and around the world. Benefits of this cooperation include:

Bigger footprint will allow for qualifying and bidding on significantly larger government and industry contracts, especially those that require quick shipment. Cross selling each other's products. Providing complementary products for customer convenience -- a "one-stop shop." Sharing engineering and marketing/sales experience, for both domestic and international markets. Cooperating on joint development projects, such as filling out the US Nuclear suite of instruments to outfit new nuclear power plants. Operating facilities in this alliance include: Los Angeles CA, Cincinnati OH, Oakridge TN, Corbin KY, and Beijing, China. Combined manufacturing and warehouse space: 65,000 sq ft (1.45 acre indoor space) Combined work force: 75 employees Combined annual sales about: $20 million USD

Nucsafe Brief Company Profile:

Since 1999, Nucsafe has been focused on nuclear security markets including border, port security, mobile and aerial monitoring and specialized portable applications. Nucsafe manufactures radiation measurement systems for the nuclear safeguards industry, law enforcement and federal agencies tasked with providing nuclear safety and protecting public security. The company has grown to more than 60 employees in the last 6 years including technical and professional staff with decades of experience in commercial nuclear instrumentation and gamma spectroscopy. ISO certification is in place and both facilities. Proven production capacity of 30 systems per month and a current manufacturing capacity to produce 100 systems per month.