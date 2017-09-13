US Oil Sands Inc. Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 13, 2017) - US Oil Sands Inc. (TSX VENTURE:USO) ("US Oil Sands" or the "Company"), an innovator of oil extraction technologies, announces that Harry Quarls has resigned as Chairman and a director of the Company. US Oil Sands is thankful for the contributions that Mr. Quarls has made to the Company.

ABOUT US OIL SANDS INC.

US Oil Sands is engaged in the exploration and development of oil sands properties and, through its wholly owned United States subsidiary US Oil Sands (Utah) Inc., has a 100% interest in bitumen leases covering 32,005 acres of land in Utah's Uinta Basin. The Company plans to develop its oil sands properties using its proprietary extraction process which uses a bio-solvent to extract bitumen from oil sands without the need for tailings ponds. The Company is in the pre-production stage, anticipating the commencement of bitumen production and sales once it has completed start-up of the PR Spring Project.

The foregoing contains forward-looking information relating to the future performance of the Company. Forward looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability of the Company to achieve oil production in a timely manner in order to continue development of the PR Spring Project, the actual results of operational activities, changes in world commodity markets, the risks of the petroleum industry generally including, without limitation, those associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, title disputes, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the oil and gas industry, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities (available at www.SEDAR.com). Forward-looking statements are made based on various assumptions and on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these assumptions, beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.