US Patent and Trademark Office Grants Patent to NanoVibronix for Surface Acoustic Wave Technology

ELMSFORD, NY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - NanoVibronix, Inc. ( OTCQB : NAOV),a medical device company, today announced that it has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled, "System and Method for Surface Acoustic Wave Treatment of Skin," with a term through 2033, which does not include regulatory extensions.

NanoVibronix's Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) technology utilizes a portable patch-based therapeutic device to facilitate soft tissue regeneration by producing ultrasound surface acoustic waves on the skin to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. The surface acoustic waves extend beyond the skin contact area of the device, thus allowing treatment of infected skin areas without painful contact between the device and the infected area.

Brian Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of NanoVibronix, Inc., commented, "We are very pleased with the grant and scope of this patent in the United States as it further expands our intellectual property portfolio through 2033. Our proprietary SAW technology has been proven to promote profusion and increase oxygen saturation, both essential to wound healing. In addition, SAW technology can prevent or reduce the risk of infections, reduce pain and provide cosmetic benefits."

"With this patent in hand, we are aggressively advancing both our regulatory and commercialization strategies. Specifically, we have several key clinical trials underway and look forward to reporting results in the near future. We are also in active discussions with a number of distributors around the world."

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, NY with research and development in Nesher, Israel, that is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave technology. The company's groundbreaking technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including the disruption of biofilms and bacteria colonization, as well as providing pain relief. The devices can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The company's products include PainShield® UroShield™ NG-Shield™ and WoundShield™. Additional information about the company is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: This release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such Acts for forward-looking statements. We have identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "believe," and "should." Although we believe our expectations are reasonable, our operations involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control, and these statements may turn out not to be true. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's Form SEC filings.