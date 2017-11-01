U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Upholds FatPipe Networks' Patent Claim on WAN Load Balancing

Key Claim covers multi-line session and packet load balancing, over disparate networks, one of the main aspects of SD-WAN

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - FatPipe® Networks, the inventor and holder of multiple patents for software-defined networks for wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office Patent Court has upheld a signature claim in FatPipe's U.S. Patent No. 6,775,235 for load balancing over disparate networks.

FatPipe's 6,775,235 patent describes a system and method for communicating using two or more disparate networks in parallel, allowing for failover and load balancing of session flows and re-directing packets over multiple networks. This path selection ability represents the foundation of a hybrid WAN and the primary component of a SD-WAN solution. The key claim states:

A method for combining connections for access to parallel networks, the method comprising the steps of: sending a packet to a site interface of a controller, the controller comprising the site interface which receives packets, at least two network interfaces to parallel networks, and a packet path selector which selects between the network interfaces on a per-session basis to promote load-balancing; and forwarding the packet-through the network interface selected by packet path selector; wherein the step of sending a packet to the controller site interface is repeated as multiple packets are sent, and the controller sends different packets of a given message to different parallel networks.

"This is an important step in establishing the strength of this claim, elevating it to a super claim status. Having gone through the most rigorous evaluation, we now have a the ability to protect the company's invention on WAN load balancing for VoIP, VPN and data traffic for corporate networks. Along with other FatPipe Networks' patents, this claim ensures that VoIP, Video, VPN and all data traffic can be load balanced and failed over without dropping sessions providing a superior SD-WAN product for customers. The benefits to customers are huge," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO, FatPipe Networks.

FatPipe Networks' co-founders Dr. Ragula Bhaskar and Sanchaita Datta are the inventors of hybrid WAN and SD-WAN technology. This patent, as well as 10 additional patents and more than 180 technological claims cover the full spectrum of hybrid WAN and SD-WAN technology.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe® Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies to control WAN traffic. FatPipe currently has 11 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world's best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, with more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US. Visit www.FatPipe.com.

FatPipe is a registered trademark of FatPipe, Inc. Other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.