US Tax Specialist Offers Last Minute Tax Return Tips

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - US tax specialist offers quick tips to meet the April 18th filing deadline

As a firm that specializes in cross border taxation, Mark Schiffer and his team understand that filing taxes can be an onerous and complicated task, inspiring rampant procrastination among even the most punctual individuals. However, the filing deadline of April 18th is quickly approaching. For the millions of people who haven't yet started their taxes, US Tax Professionals has published a list of last minute filing tips. For more, go to: http://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/newsletter.php#1

The article, which is part of Mark's monthly newsletter, offers six inspired tips. From simply ceasing procrastination to dutifully double-checking all documentation, the advice is designed to help individuals jumpstart the tax process-and follow correct procedure.

For example, if it's not possible to file on time, the article recommends formally requesting an extension:

This year's tax deadline is April 18. If the clock runs out, you can get an automatic six-month extension, bringing the filing date to October 16, 2017. You should keep in mind, however, that filing the extension itself does not give you more time to pay any taxes due. You will still owe interest on any amount not paid by the April deadline, plus a late-payment penalty if you have not paid at least 90 percent of your total tax by that date.

If you're an American who's filing in Canada-or vice-versa, Mark Schiffer and his team have the talent and experience to ensure your taxes are completed in a timely and professional manner-while minimizing the payments owed to the government.

To learn more about how US Tax Professionals can help you realize tax benefits and meet financial goals, call 604-949-1559.

About the Company

US Tax Professionals provide tax services for dual American and Canadian citizens in Vancouver. Founded in 2013, they specialize in taxation for US citizens and expats, taxation and accounting for business, cross border taxation for US and Canadian citizens, as well as accounting and taxation of alternative investments, including private equity funds and hedge funds.

For more information, visit http://www.us-taxprofessionals.com/ or call (604) 949-1559.