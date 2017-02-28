USA Patent Grants for IMP321 in Cancer

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Prima BioMed Ltd ( ASX : PRR) ( NASDAQ : PBMD) ("Prima", the "Company") announces the granting of patent number 9,579,382 entitled "Use of Recombinant LAG-3 or the Derivatives thereof for Eliciting Monocyte Immune Response" by the United States Patent Office.

The method of use claims granted for this patent will provide protection for the treatment of cancer where a plurality of doses of IMP321 is used to generate a monocyte mediated response. Broad claims covering dosage and route of administration have also been granted. As part of the Company's intellectual property strategy, further applications have been filed in the US seeking additional protection for the IMP321 product itself and for use in combination with other reagents. Patent expiry is expected to be 6 July 2029 after a patent term adjustment of 276 days.

