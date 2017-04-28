USACE Extends Response Date for Water Reed National Military Medical Center Project

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Little Rock District extended the response date for a solicitation it released in March. The solicitation outlines the agency's requirement for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Dental and Maxillofacial Clinic Initial Outfitting Project, located on hospital grounds on Naval Support Activity in Bethesda, Maryland.

According to the solicitation, the Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to, the initial outfitting of the dental clinic at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The resulting contract will include both Initial Outfitting - Transition Services (IO-T) and Initial Outfitting - Commodities (IO-C). IO-T includes planning services, project management, transition and move planning and execution, refining the existing inventory, CONOPS development, space planning and development of commodities lists and requirements, publication of public information materials (to include new phone numbers, opening hours and changes in the schedule due to transition activities), and execution of public relations events such as ribbon cutting ceremonies.

IO-T also includes inventorying all existing systems and commodities to be reused, relocated or disposed; development of space and furnishing plans; conducting user interviews; and planning, developing the requirements for all new and reuse commodities, managing the phasing and transition activities, relocation planning and execution, key control, assignment and publishing of new phone numbers, room signage wording, and disposal of old equipment and furniture through Government channels.

IO-C includes the procurement, delivery, receiving, secure warehousing/ storage, moving, installation, data entry, testing, inspecting, labeling, excessing and proper disposal, certification and warranting of all commodities planned during IO-T.

The agency will base any resulting award on a Best Value, Lowest Price Technically Acceptable Source Selection Process, IAW FAR 15.101-2.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

