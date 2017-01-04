USAID Seeks Development and Communications Services Provider in Nigeria

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - The United States Government, represented by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is seeking applications from qualified U.S. contractors to provide supervisory development outreach and communications services in Nigeria. USAID has classified the position at a GS-14 equivalent, with an annual salary range of between $87,263 and $113,444.

The contract, once awarded, will cover two base years, with three option year periods, for a total of five years maximum. USAID will base its decision to exercise the option year periods on satisfactory performance, continued relevance of the position, and funds availability.

Specific duties include supervision and coordination, public information and publicity materials; media and public relations; and event planning and management.

Interested contractors must e-mail Human Resources Specialist Josephine Udomi at judomi@usaid.gov, and copy abujahr@usaid.gov, by no later than January 19, 2017 at 4 p.m. West Africa Time Zone.

To receive the contract, contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

