USAN Chief Technology Officer Accepts ITEXPO 2017 Speaking Invitation

Omni-channel contact center leader to address evolution of customer engagement

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Farid Shenassa, Chief Technology Officer, USAN, an omni-channel contact center technology provider and Enghouse Interactive Contact Center Service Provider partner, has accepted an invitation to join the executive panel, "Customer Service, Evolved Part I," at ITEXPO 2017, taking place February 8 - 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

For more than 25 years USAN has been perfecting the customer experience for major US and multi-national brands. As CTO, Farid Shenassa is responsible for the overall technological direction of the company and contributes to the product roadmap development and implementation.

"Omni-channel contact center functionality, consumed as a service from the cloud, has revolutionized how organizations of all sizes and in all sectors, deliver optimal, synchronized customer service that transcends channels," said Farid Shenassa, CTO, USAN. "I look forward to joining this distinguished panel and dissecting proven strategies to eliminate points of friction along the customer journey."

WHO: Farid Shenassa, CTO, USAN

WHAT: "Customer Service, Evolved Part I"

WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2017 @ 10:00 am EST

WHERE:

ITEXPO 2017

Greater Ft. Lauderdale/ Broward County Convention Center

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Customer service, once considered mundane, has moved front and center with the advent of social media, mobile everywhere, and the increasing demand from consumers for instant gratification and immediate resolutions. Session attendees will hear insights on customer service communications trends, best practices, and how customer service teams can leverage new technologies and frameworks.

ITEXPO remains the communications industry's vital, annual kick-off point because its content and participants continuously evolve with the marketplace. Today's buyers connect with the RIGHT sellers to meet their specific, unique needs. ITEXPO 2017 is the 34th rendition of this great event, first held in October 1999 in San Diego.

