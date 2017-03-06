USCorp Transitions to a Diversified Holding Company

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - USCorp ( OTC PINK : USCS) announced today that the company is transitioning from an exploration stage company to a diversified holding company.

"USCorp will consider several different industries and efficiencies, all in an effort to become horizontally and vertically integrated," said Director/Chairman Dr. James Jensen. The company will initially focus on land developments in Yuma, Arizona with emphasis on RV storage facilities for the 90,000 winter visitors who arrive each year. USCorp is currently negotiating a joint venture agreement with the owners of a 14-acre parcel and plans to start permitting the 450-unit project by June 2017.

"In terms of individually owned, condominium type, indoor recreational vehicle and boat storage units," said Director/Interim Secretary-Treasurer Patrick Lawler. "Only certain cities in Arizona are underdeveloped for long term RV storage and Yuma is one of them. It's also important to note that not a lot of capital up front is required to build this project, respectively, so it's a win-win all around."

Under previous executive management, USCorp had started many projects, but none of which ever came to fruition. Under the direction of Chairman Dr. James Jensen, the company is expecting to bring in new management, only the best people in the industry, to be a part of USCorp's bright future.

"The company is now poised and expects to stabilize within the next 90 days," added Director/Interim Secretary-Treasurer Patrick Lawler. "Our goal is to get at least three projects up and running by this time next year."

About USCorp

USCorp is an exploration stage company with gold and silver projects in Arizona and California. Information about USCorp can be found at the company's website: http://USCORPinc.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995:

The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's entry into new commercial businesses, the risk of obtaining financing, recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, and other risks described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to provide updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in the Company's expectations or future results.