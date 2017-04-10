USDA Seeks Contractor to Provide HP Training Services

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Office of Chief Financial Officer, released on Monday, April 10 a solicitation for contractors interested in and capable of providing HP Unified Functional Testing Training and HP Application Lifecycle Management Training for UFT and ALM participants in New Orleans.

The opportunity is open only to certified small businesses. The applicable NAICS Code is 611430; size standard is $11 million.

Interested businesses must e-mail responses/bids to Holly Votruba at holly.votruba@ftc.usda.gov by no later than Wednesday, April 12, and 5 p.m. EST.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

