USDA Seeks Contractor to Provide Tents

MCCLELLAN, CA--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region (Region 5 - California), released on February 8 a request for quotes (RFQ) for tents for use during local, regional, and nationwide fire suppression and all-hazard incidents.

Interested contractors must be able to provide all equipment, materials, supplies, transportation, lodging, personnel, and supervision and management of those personnel, necessary to meet or exceed the agreement specifications.

The USDA intends to award agreements within Region 5 on or about June 1, 2017. The government anticipates awarding multiple Incident Blanket Purchase Agreements (I-BPAs) using set-asides for: Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs), HUBZone Small Businesses, and standard Small Businesses as defined under NAICS 532299.

The Small Business size standard is $7.5 million.

Interested and capable contractors must meet the following criteria:

Have a valid e-mail address

Have a valid DUNS Number

Have a USDA Level 2 eAuthentication account that provides the ability to conduct official electronic business transactions.

Responses are due by no later than 4 p.m. PST on February 16. Interested contractors must use the VIPR Vendor Application to respond. Vendors must register and submit a quote electronically in this application, found at http://www.fs.fed.us/business/incident/vendorapp.php.

For more information, e-mail Wendy Whiteman (wwhiteman@fs.fed.us) and Terry Mitchell (tmitchell@fs.fed.us).

To receive the contract contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

