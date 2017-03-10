USDA Seeks Trail Construction Services in Virginia

SUGAR GROVE, VA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service released on Friday, March 10 a solicitation for a contractor to provide trail construction services on the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area of the George Washington Jefferson National Forests in Smyth County, near Sugar Grove, Virginia.

The contractor who receives the award must provide all labor, supervision, equipment, supplies, and incidentals to construct the Valley Divide Trail. This 4.7-mile trail will be a Class 3 standard terra trail managed for equestrian, bicycle, and hiker/pedestrian use. The Forest Service will designate the section of trail that requires work on the ground. The work shall consist of 3.5 miles of construction of new trail (48" tread) and specific items of construction along 1.2 miles of existing FS Road 49532.

The USDA has set aside this project for small business concerns. The NAICS code for this project is 237990, and the small business size standard is $36.5 million.

The USDA estimates this project to cost between $25,000 and $100,000, and the contractor who receives the award must complete the project between May 1, 2017 and August 1, 2017.

The USDA will hold a pre-bid site visit on Thursday April 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area Headquarters, 3714 Highway 16, Marion, Virginia. The contractor who receives this contract must be licensed to work in Virginia, and also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

