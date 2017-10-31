Use Daylight Saving Time as a Reminder to Tackle Key Home Tasks

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - The end of daylight saving time on November 5 is more than just a reminder to adjust the clocks. While the extra hour of sleep is a nice perk, homeowners can make sure they sleep soundly by using the twice per year clock adjustment as a reminder to handle important bi-annual maintenance tasks around the home.

These three steps will help keep a fresh home happening for a more enjoyable holiday season and beyond.

Safe, Not Sorry

Ensure the family is protected by installing fresh batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms and test these alarms to ensure they are in proper working condition. Make sure that fire extinguishers are in the right locations and that they have not expired. Use the daylight saving time weekend to recap and practice the family escape plan in case of a fire or CO leak.

Maintain Appliances

Save time, money and the hassle of major repairs this winter by performing maintenance on hard-working appliances. Start in the laundry room by testing hoses and fittings to make sure all connections are tight, and that there are no leaks or cracks. Clean rubber gaskets and drums and, for front-loaders, clean the drain pump filter. Check the dryer's exhaust duct for blockages or crimps. In the kitchen, clean the refrigerator's condenser coils to maintain peak efficiency. Clean the dishwasher by running a cup of white vinegar through the hot cycle to naturally clean and deodorize it. Check the belt on your vacuum for wear and tear, and replace if necessary.

Keep a Fresh Home Happening

Clear space around HVAC units to make sure there is nothing blocking the flow of air, and swap out filters. Filtrete™ Healthy Living Air Filters help capture dust, bacteria, viruses and allergens. The brand also offers Filtrete™ Vacuum Filters that trap small particles, dust, pollen and pet dander on the surfaces in your home. For allergen sufferers, HEPA vacuum filters trap particles 75 times smaller than a human hair, including 99.97 percent of dust mite debris, animal dander, molds and pollen, are also available.* Complete vacuum maintenance by changing to a new Filtrete™ Vacuum Bag.

There is a range of Filtrete™ bag, belt and filter styles made to fit nearly all brands and models of vacuum cleaners online at www.filtretevac.com, and at retailers nationwide such as Ace Hardware, Best Buy, Meijer, True Value and Do It Best.

About Electrolux Home Care & SDA North America

Electrolux Home Care & SDA North America (ESA-NA) leverages consumer driven insight to manufacture and market innovative small appliances for the home. The company markets floor care products and small kitchen appliances to consumers under its well-known Electrolux and Frigidaire brands and central vacuum systems under the BEAM brand name. The company also sells high-quality commercial products under the Sanitaire brand. ESA-NA is based in Charlotte, N.C., and is a part of The Electrolux Group. Visit www.electroluxappliances.com, www.frigidaire.com, www.buybeam.com or www.sanitairecommercial.com for more information.

3M and Filtrete are trademarks of 3M Company, used by Electrolux Home Care Products, Inc. under license.

Filtrete HEPA filters are designed to meet industry recognized HEPA Standards. Our filters help trap 99.97% of household dust, dust mite debris, pet dander, grass and ragweed pollen down to 0.3 microns.