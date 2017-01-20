USFCR Client E Cyber 7 Technologies, LLC Has Completed Its SAM Registration

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - US Federal Contractor Registration client E Cyber 7 Technologies, LLC has completed its System for Award Management (SAM) Registration and is currently available to accept and work on government contracts.

The company, in business since 2013, offers innovative, client-centric cyber security and information systems solutions that combine its federal government expertise and a high-quality support team.

"With our more than 30 years of information systems security/management experience in the federal government and private sector, we understand the technical and management processes that every organization can benefit from implementing," said owner Eddie R. Fentry.

Some of the company's key services include information systems security/management, computer security, acquisition, and program and development management.

Already, E Cyber 7 Technologies has received a contract from the Navy to work on SeaPort-e, its electronic platform for acquiring support services in 22 functional areas, including engineering, financial management, and program management. The company also received a subcontract to manage C2 Information System Security Engineering Support for the Department of Defense.

Fentry credits his contracting success to US Federal Contractor Registration for making a knowledgeable and supportive team available to him and his company.

"Our acquisition team, Marianne Swager and Wendy Coutinho, have been very inspirational and a big part of our success in completing in the federal marketplace," said Fentry. "Without their assistance and support, we'd still be spinning our wheels searching for federal contracts and trying to understand the contracting process."

US Federal Contractor Registration helps clients complete the SAM Registration, develop winning bid strategies, and succeed as government contractors. In 2016, USFCR clients earned nearly $2 billion in government contracts.

Eric Knellinger, president of US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, said that E Cyber 7 Technologies demonstrates that you don't have to be the biggest company to succeed as a government contractor.

"Clearly, E Cyber 7 is an attractive option for the government, gives its prime contract award and subcontracting award," said Knellinger. "It just backs up what I tell all of our clients: To succeed, you must provide your products and services when you say you will, meet your contract requirements, and leave contracting officers willing to consider you again when another opportunity comes along that you can fulfill."

E Cyber 7 Technologies provides services in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

For more information about E Cyber 7 Technologies, LLC, contact Eddie R. Fentry at e.fentry@ecyber7.com or by phone at 443-416-6000.