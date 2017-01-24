USFCR Client H&W Holdings, LLC Provides Hauling, Storage, and Logistics Services

KERNERSVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - US Federal Contractor Registration has completed the System for Award Management (SAM) Registration for client H&W Holdings, LLC, and it is now available to bid on and receive federal contracts.

H&W Holdings provides specialized hauling, global logistics, storage, and distribution services for clients located in the continental United States.

H&W Holdings has been in business for more than 30 years, and is available to take on specialized hauling, global logistics, storage, and distribution contracts. It credits US Federal Contractor Registration with helping it become eligible to bid on and receive government contracts as well as learning how and where to locate available opportunities.

US Federal Contractor Registration helps clients complete the SAM Registration, develop winning bid strategies, and succeed as government contractors. In 2016, USFCR clients earned nearly $2 billion in government contracts.

Eric Knellinger, president of US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, said that H&W Holdings, like other small businesses, can't expect success to happen overnight. Rome wasn't built in a day, Knellinger likes to say, so you can't expect to become an overnight contracting success either.

"Succeeding as a federal contractor takes more than making a high-quality product and/or service available, and even more than making sure your name is in front of the right procurement officers, though that is, of course, very important," said Knellinger. "Succeeding takes patience and a willingness to bid on all types of contracts you're qualified to fulfill. Eventually, you'll get your products and/or services in front of the right procurement officer at the right time, and you'll walk away with your first signed contract."

For more information about H&W Holdings, LLC, contact Rob Bastianelli at rbastianelli@shipthebest.com or by phone at 304-360-1065.