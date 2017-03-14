USFCR Client Inter-Chrome Dental Lab is Currently Accepting Government Contracts

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, is pleased to announce that Inter-Chrome Dental Lab, an industry-leading dental prostheses supplier, is currently active in the System for Award Management (SAM) and currently accepting federal contracts.

Family-owned Inter-Chrome Dental Lab is a Verified Vendor. The Verified Vendor seal shows procurement officers that a company's registration is being maintained and that the company has successfully completed its SAM Registration.

The lab, in business since 2009, provides a full suite of services, including high-end restorative techniques and complicated esthetically driven restoration services. Inter-Chrome Dental Lab provides its clients with access to expert technicians who specialized in fixed and removable dental prosthetics, such as full arch implant-retained prostheses.

"We take pride in our high-end restorations, which we manufacture to the utmost standard and quality," said Owner and Office Manager Lisa von Schlichting. "We take into account everything our clients want, because we believe that building relationships and communication play a key role in the quality of our restorations."

Previously, Inter-Chrome Dental Lab completed work for the Naval Area Dental Lab in Norfolk, Virginia, and is able to provide dental prostheses anywhere in the United States.

"Doesn't matter what a client needs," said von Schlichting. "No case is too small or too complex for our team."

Eric Knellinger, president of US Federal Contractor Registration, said that businesses like Inter-Chrome Dental Lab, that specialize in one type of product or service, is uniquely poised to catch the attention of a government buyer, many of whom, when posting solicitations, are often looking for something very specific.

"One surefire of attracting the government's attention is to do what you do very well," said Knellinger. "Government buyers want to know that they're getting the most bang for their buck, and supporting small businesses who do the type of high-quality work that Inter-Chrome does, goes a long way to helping the government meet its contracting goals."

von Schlichting separately praised US Federal Contractor Registration, specifically her acquisition specialist Brian Lewis, for making sure the company qualified for government work.

"US Federal Contractor Registration and Brian were very helpful and efficient," said von Schlichting.