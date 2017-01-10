USFCR Client Moov, Inc. Rolls Out Moov HR Burn

BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - US Federal Contractor Registration client Moov, Inc. has released its Moov HR Burn, an app-based personalized heart rate training and coaching device that measures and makes available high-intensity, heart rate coached workouts.

Unlike other heart rate and fitness monitors on the market, the Moov HR Burn lets users optimize their workouts and view real-time heart rate data, hit personalized training zones, and track calories burned, all via a smartphone and/or table. Moov HR Burn, according to Erick McAfee, Head of Business Development for Moov, Inc, lets users get results faster and more efficiently, which, in turn, lets them modify and alter their workouts to maximize them.

"Moov HR Burn provides unparalleled accuracy," said McAffe, "thanks to new suction technology that keeps the sensor in place and prevent slippage, even while performing strenuous workouts."

Moov HR Burn also has Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ compatibility, which lets it connect to smartphones, tablets, and Garmin, Polar, and other types of GPS watches, and work with iPhone 4S and later models and with select Android devices.

Moov HR Burn also works seamlessly with fitness apps, including Nike+ Running, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper, Strava, Apple Health, Cyclemeter, and more.

Along with Moov HR Burn, Moov, Inc. manufactures and makes available its patented Moov, a wearable device that provides real-time audio feedback to help improve fitness goals and prevent injuries.

This device focuses on coaching in five areas, including running, cycling, swimming, cardio boxing, and 7-minute plus body weight circuit workout. Moov also offers the wearer daily activity and sleep tracking, and the ability to compete with friends and colleagues with their LeaderBoard functionality.

Of course, developing and making available industry-leading state-of-the-art products is the first step in becoming a successful contractor. It also takes patience, said McAffee.

US Federal Contractor Registration president Eric Knellinger echoed McAffee's sentiment.

"Success doesn't happen overnight," he said. "It takes finding the right opportunity and the right procurement officer who believes in you and your product."

US Federal Contractor Registration is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. It helps clients complete the System for Award Management (SAM) Registration, develop winning bid strategies, and succeed as government contractors. In 2015, USFCR clients earned nearly $2 billion in government contracts.

For more information about Moov, Inc., call Head of Business Development Erick McAfee at 415-465-4658 or email erick@moov.cc.

For more information about working with US Federal Contractor Registration, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.