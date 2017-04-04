USFCR Still Accepting Submissions for its Eric Knellinger Presidential Scholarship

ST. PETERSBURG, FL--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - U.S. Federal Contractor Registration -- a third-party government registration firm based in St. Petersburg, Florida -- is accepting applications for its $1,000 Eric Knellinger Presidential Scholarship through May 1, 2017. The company intends to award between one and three scholarships, depending on the quality of submissions it receives.

The scholarship is open to high school seniors and students enrolled at and attending either a two- or four-year college or university.

USFCR awards the scholarship to the high school or college student who demonstrates, via a 1,500-word essay, the best grasp of how the government procures much of what it buys each year. Contractors provide the government with everything it needs, from paperclips to spaceships, in times of peace and in times of war, and before, during, and after an emergency (such as a hurricane or earthquake). US Federal Contractor Registration helps business owners complete the registrations required to serve as a government contractor. Without this registration, the business is unable to provide products or services to the government.

To apply for the $1,000 scholarship, applicants must respond to one of the following questions:

How does the government work with government contractors?

Which types of businesses are best positioned to receive and fulfill government contracts?

What are some key factors business owners must keep in mind when deciding to become government contractors?

Based on the last few years, what types of trends do you expect to see in available government contracts and opportunities?

Responses must be between 1,200 and 1,500 words and are due by no later than May 1, 2017.

USFCR intends to award the scholarships by no later than May 31, 2017.

For more information, or to apply for the scholarship, visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/scholarships/.